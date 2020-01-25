Frances Allitt



The oil on board, 2ft 2in x 3ft (66 x 91cm) is offered for £85,000 and is among 35 paintings and watercolours offered at the London dealership. The exhibition runs from January 23-February 14.

Seago’s paintings, most of which focus on the landscapes of his native East Anglia, tend to be pricey but are highly collectable.

Self-taught and prolific, buyers would queue for his London exhibitions held at Colnaghi and Marlborough Fine Art. He became a favourite of the Royal Family and was among the artists appointed to paint the Queen’s Coronation.

He remains a popular artist at many UK galleries. Recent shows Seago shows have been held at Richard Green and Thomson’s Gallery in Aldeburgh.

However, Portland Gallery, which exclusively represents the estate, and holds an exhibition of his works every two years. Although Low Water is among the higher-priced works in this latest show, expect to pay five-figures for any painting by the English artist.





