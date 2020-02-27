Frances Allitt



The charger was offered by Cohen and Cohen, along with a large famille rose figure of a sage, which also sold.

New Orleans dealership MS Rau sold a Renoir early in the event and reported interest in collectible objets d’art as well as jewellery and walking sticks. Other sales included a collection of French Art Deco “dinanderie” vases by Claudius Linossier and two Tiffany lamps offered by Macklowe Gallery.

Waterhouse & Dodd, returning to the event after a five-year break found a new home for an oil by Jean Dufy, but also sold more contemporary works, such as Hyperphotos by Jean-Francois. This was in keeping with the more contemporary focus of this year’s fair.

The 19th annual edition of the fair ran from February 13-18 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, kicking off with a lavish opening party that attracted international collectors. Running under a new title with a new logo and branding, it was dubbed a “transformative” year by Scott Diament, president and CEO of the Palm Beach Show Group.

Among the 125 exhibitors were a number of new contemporary dealers, including Frederic Got Gallery and Safaa Photo. There was also a performance art, immersive installations, and a live artist experience, which featured painter Robert Vargas creating portraits on the show’s floor.

In many events, the widening of the contemporary section is aimed at attracting new visitors and encouraging cross-collecting.

Gus David of Camilia Dietz Beregon said: “As far as the overall feel of the show I was very pleased with the attendance and the qualified buyers this year. The addition of the contemporary section was a real draw and received very positive praise from attendees.”





