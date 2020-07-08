Laura Chesters



David Lay

A notable feature of David Lay's Cornish art auction on June 11 was the debut appearance on the rostrum of Lay’s daughter.

Caroline Lay, 25, took over from her father for a section of the sale later in the afternoon.

It means the Penzance saleroom now has two young female auctioneers as Caroline joins India Hare, who is 30 and has also taken up the gavel.

Bonhams

Bonhams has promoted Sherri Cohen to the newly created position of head of US business development in New York.

Currently a vice president and director in the auction house’s Trusts and Estates department, she is a US and UK qualified attorney.

Leslie Wright, Bonhams’ US deputy chairman, said: “Sherri’s remarkable skills and can-do attitude have made a huge contribution to the success of our Trusts and Estates team during the past few years. The whole of the US team and I are much looking forward to working with her in this new role.”

Swann Galleries

Swann Galleries in New York has promoted Deborah Rogal as the new director of its Photographs & Photobooks department following the departure of longtime Swann vice president and photo director Daile Kaplan.

Kaplan has been with the firm for 30 years. Rogal joined Swann in 2006 and became associate director in 2014.