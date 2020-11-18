Laura Chesters



Dr Edmund James, 98, hopes to be reunited with the image of the aircraft he flew that was signed by comrades during the war.

The picture, believed to be around 18in x 2ft (45 x 60cm) in size, was stolen within the last month from his home in Falmouth, Cornwall.

The Spitfire Society has circulated the details in the hope someone may notice it.

Anyone with information on this theft should call 101 quoting the police case number CR/091747/20 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Spitfire Society can also be contacted on treasurer@spitfiresociety.org.