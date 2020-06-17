Frances Allitt



The Winter Art & Antiques Fair Olympia is set to run from November 3-8, plus a private view on November 2, as planned. The event holds a significant space in the London fairs calendar, offering dealers a chance to exhibit late in the year, when few other major events take place.

This year its November placement holds a new significance, positioning it at a time when many hope the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying government restrictions will have lifted. It makes it one of the few remaining art and antiques events scheduled to take place in 2020.

Plans are underway to make the fair safe for visitors and exhibitors.

“I am looking forward to getting back into action at the winter Olympia fair,” regular exhibitor Jeroen Markies said. “It will have been too long without doing business at fairs. This event has always been much anticipated, this year more so than ever.”

The summer Art & Antiques Fair Olympia would have opened today and run until the 28th, but it was called off in March as concerns over Covid-19 grew. It is the first staging not to run in the fair’s 48-year history.

Organisers are planning for the summer event to take place from June 22-28 next year.





