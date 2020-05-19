Frances Allitt



The new series dubbed ‘LAPADA Leaders’ features Simms in conversation with a succession of major figures from the cultural sphere as the UK art world emerges from Covid-19 lockdown.

In the first instalment, going live this Thursday, Hunt will discuss “how the crisis can revolutionise and democratise cultural experiences” and what institutions can learn from lockdown.

Following episodes include a panel discussion with designers Kelly Hoppen and Katharine Pooley (May 27) and former National Portrait Gallery Director Sandy Nairne with The Foundling Museum’s Caro Howell (June 3). All are set to address the effects of the crisis so far and its future implications.

Simms said: “There is huge value in our institutions and disciplines coming together, prompting discussion and debate about what the future holds and how we can all collaborate more closely for the greater good of global culture.”

Further information is available on the LAPADA website.






