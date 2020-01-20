Frances Allitt



Tim Bowen

Dealer Tim Bowen publishes a regular catalogue filled with Welsh and British antiques, and in the most recent one, a particular highlight is a diorama.

“It’s the best one I’ve owned,” he tells ATG. “I bought it from a collector in north Wales and I’ve been trying to buy it for the last 10 years. The back is wonderful too, very poignant.”

The front of the Welsh folk art object shows a ship in an original wooden frame. The back is decorated in Victorian decoupage, with a family scene of an officer preparing to board a ship. It is possibly from Porthmadog, c.1880, and is offered for £2950.







Mayflower

The Worcestershire dealership Mayfair Antiques, which trades online and at fairs, specialises in 16th and 17th century antiques. Its latest catalogue, The Art of Imitation: European Glassmaking 1450-1700, includes 14 works from an early 16th century Venetian footed glass bowl to an opaline glass cup and cover from 17th century Bohemia.

Among the stand-out items is this rock crystal flask with silver gilt mounts on a chain from 16th century Italy. Each side of the rock crystal is reverse painted with a scene of Christ praying in the Garden of Gethsemane on one side and carrying the cross on the other.







Sladmore

Roger Godchaux’s Elephant, Mahout and Tiger, offered for £45,000 at Sladmore Gallery, is among the works featured in the London gallery’s most recent publication.

Sculptures of Les Animaliers 1900-1950 is a survey of 40 artists who were at the forefront of the Animalier movement. It features works by artists such as Rembrandt Bugatti, Albéric Collin and Francois Pompon.

Edward Horswell, director of the gallery and author of the catalologue, is an authority on 19th and 20th century bronze sculpture. The book is available to purchase from the gallery for £60.

Roger Godchaux’s Elephant, Mahout and Tiger is offered for £45,000 at Sladmore Gallery.







Emanuel von Baeyer

London dealership Emanuel von Baeyer publishes regular works on paper catalogues that feature extensive research. One of the most recent is Italian Old Master Prints from Parmigianino to Tiepolo. The works are all from a single-owner collection built up over 20 years. First published in 2018, the catalogue also marks 20 years since the publication of Emanuel von Baeyer’s first catalogue. It includes this engraving of Three men singing after Marcantonio Raimondi (c.1480-1534) by Luca Ciamberlano.





