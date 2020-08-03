Frances Allitt



It will next take place from May 21-23, 2021 at the Saatchi Gallery, and will include for the first time a ticketed preview night on May 20.

The decision to move was based on requests from exhibitors and ABA members to have a more central and high-profile venue. New buyers are hoped to be attracted to the fair thanks to the venue’s cultural following. It is also home of September’s British Art Fair.

Fair chairman Pom Harrington said: “The gallery’s facilities are world class and we are positive that the move will allow us to raise the profile of the fair even further – Firsts has historically been very successful in attracting exhibitors from across the world with dealers from more than 15 countries participating in previous editions.”

The fair previously took place at Battersea Evolution. This year’s edition was called off in the face of the coronavirus lockdown. More than £800,000 of sales were reported at the virtual edition which ran in its place.





