The show features Modern British paintings, drawings and sculpture as well as vintage photographs and prints.

Dealer Hyman announced the show after one of his daughters came down with a mild case of coronavirus, which led to the family being quarantined including his wife who is an NHS surgeon.

In the announcement for the exhibition he said: “As everyone pulls together, I have been thinking what I can do as an art dealer. I feel very helpless. What I have done is put together a selection of works by some of the major photographers of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, at reduced prices, and will donate all profits to the National Health Service.”

Prices start at £650 and new works are added regularly.

Highlights so far include works by early photography pioneer Henri Le Secq as well as photos by Gustave le Gray, Andre Kertesz and John Greene. Other artists on show include Andy Warhol, Eduardo Paolozzi, Marc Quinn and Walter Richard Sickert.

