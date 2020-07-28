Frances Allitt



Adams Antiques Fairs, which normally has monthly stagings in Westminster’s Lindley Hall, has been forced to put off its September 13 fair. It now plans to run its first event since March on October 11.

The announcement follows the government regulation stating that that indoor venues cannot host of more than 30 participants until October.

IACF has called off its September fair in north London’s Alexandra Palace also. Organisers hope that the Ally Pally fair will return with its next edition on November 1. Meanwhile it continues to hold outdoor fairs, including those at Newark (in August) and Shepton Mallet (in September).





