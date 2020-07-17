Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Wexler took over the CMO role in 2018 from Marc Sands, who joined as chief marketing officer in April 2014. He joined Bonhams in 2019.

Guillaume Cerutti, chief executive officer of Christie’s, said: “Amy has been responsible for the strategic direction for our international marketing division, successfully focusing on engaging audiences through innovative approaches, creative marketing campaigns and global brand management.”

Wexler added: “It has been an extraordinary and rewarding experience working with the global team to drive Christie’s marketing activities in recent years to a new, high level of excellence.”

When Wexler was promoted in 2018 colleague Matthew Rubinger became deputy chief marketing officer.

The new marketing structure has yet to be finalised.