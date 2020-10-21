Laura Chesters



Notions Antiques Centre on the High Street in Grantham, Lincolnshire was burgled earlier this month. The thief had then drilled a hole in a door to gain access and then crawled on the floor before disabling CCTV cameras.

The owners, Lewis and Sharon Checkley, have reported thousands of pounds worth of gold and silver jewellery missing.

They hoped others in the trade may spot some of the missing items and also warned others to be vigilant.

Lewis said: “I want to give other centre owners an insight on how they might be able to make things more secure to help them be more aware. It was so professional it was unbelievable.”

Among the items taken were gold rings and watches, modernist silver pendants and bracelets, a number of silver spoons and candlesticks.

Anyone with information on this theft and the whereabouts of the stolen items should call 101 quoting the incident number from Lincolnshire police of 9912/10/20.