Tom Derbyshire





For the last 16 years the Stourbridge saleroom has been holding twice-yearly auctions dedicated to this landmark designer.

The next specialist sale at Fieldings on March 14 is dubbed a “landmark event” in this collecting market in the 125th year since the designer’s birth. With 300 lots on offer, the saleroom says it stands as “one of the most significant offerings of her work in decades”.

Estimates will range from £30 to £10,000.

The sale includes “unique factory trials, fresh-to-market examples and some of the rarest pieces ever seen including the seldom seen Age of Jazz figures, 20 Lotus Jugs, six 18in chargers, two Yo-Yo vases and a wide selection of some of the rarest designs including many Applique pieces and dozens of desired abstracts”.

Some of the key pieces in the sale are returning to market after 30 years.