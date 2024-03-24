Most Read.jpg

1) Wall mural from a Surrey cottage featured on BBC’s Fake or Fortune? comes to auction in Cornwall

A mural painted on a wall inside a Surrey cottage which starred in an episode of BBC’s 'Fake or Fortune?' is to be offered with a £40,000-80,000 estimate.

Mould and Bruce in front of the Nicholson mural

Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce at Red Stream Cottage with the wall painting. Image: BBC Studios Productions.

2) New benchmark for tribal art as Fang head makes €12.6m at Christie’s

A new record for African or Oceanic tribal art was set at Christie’s in Paris as part of the sale of the remarkable Barbier-Mueller collection.

Fang reliquary head

A new record for African and Oceanic tribal art was set by Christie’s in Paris when this Fang reliquary head sold for €12.6m (£10.8m) at Christie’s in Paris.

3) Etna charger erupts at Clarice Cliff auction

Last sold in 1994, a well-known Newport Pottery promotional piece emerged in Stourbridge and brought the highest bid at auction for Clarice Cliff for some years.

0D2f71a8 D6c6 415A Ab4b B12a0109bc56

Clarice Cliff Applique Etna pattern charger sold for £18,500 at Fieldings.

4) ‘A testament to elegance’: Bach manuscript goes to Bodleian in lieu of inheritance tax

A rare autograph manuscript by composer Johann Sebastian Bach has been acquired by the University of Oxford’s Bodleian Libraries.

Johann Sebastian Bach manuscript

Johann Sebastian Bach’s autograph manuscript for the cantata for Ascension Day: Auf Christ Himmelfahrt Allein which has been acquired by the Bodleian Libraries.

5) ‘Beechey’ portrait of an Indian sitter, the mysterious Moonshee, is ready for research

A mixture of leading artist, intriguing subject, ‘prominent’ background and perhaps a bit of speculation helped propel a portrait of an Indian figure to 36 times the top estimate.

img_22-1.jpg

A portrait inscribed W Beechey London 1786 that sold for £12,000 at Hannams.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period March 14-20, 2024.

