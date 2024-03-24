



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Wall mural from a Surrey cottage featured on BBC’s Fake or Fortune? comes to auction in Cornwall

A mural painted on a wall inside a Surrey cottage which starred in an episode of BBC’s 'Fake or Fortune?' is to be offered with a £40,000-80,000 estimate.

2) New benchmark for tribal art as Fang head makes €12.6m at Christie’s

A new record for African or Oceanic tribal art was set at Christie’s in Paris as part of the sale of the remarkable Barbier-Mueller collection.

3) Etna charger erupts at Clarice Cliff auction

Last sold in 1994, a well-known Newport Pottery promotional piece emerged in Stourbridge and brought the highest bid at auction for Clarice Cliff for some years.

4) ‘A testament to elegance’: Bach manuscript goes to Bodleian in lieu of inheritance tax

A rare autograph manuscript by composer Johann Sebastian Bach has been acquired by the University of Oxford’s Bodleian Libraries.

5) ‘Beechey’ portrait of an Indian sitter, the mysterious Moonshee, is ready for research

A mixture of leading artist, intriguing subject, ‘prominent’ background and perhaps a bit of speculation helped propel a portrait of an Indian figure to 36 times the top estimate.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period March 14-20, 2024.