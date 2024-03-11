Frances Allitt





A 19th century sampler has returned to the school near Coventry where it was created.

The sampler, dated 1854, is the work of Martha Trippas of Berkswell School. It features a lengthy passage from Psalm 119 completed in fine silk with a colourful stylised border, alphabet, as well as birds, flowers and other decorative motifs.

There has been a school in Berkswell since c.1500 when the pupils were educated in the church. By the time this needlework was completed, there was a two-room schoolhouse which also included accommodation for the head teacher.

The sampler had been on display at the Treasury at Guildford Cathedral but belonged to mostly-retired dealer and former BADA member and councillor Roger Heath-Bullock, also curator of the cathedral collection.

He said: “I always hoped that her work would return to her old school, now known as Berkswell Church of England Primary School, as an example to pupils today of what their predecessors could achieve.”

The school acquired it for £300.