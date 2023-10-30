Roland Arkell, Matt Ball, Tom Derbyshire





1. 18th century samplers

Two 18th century samplers, sewn by Isabella, the youngest sister of Robert Burns, are to be sold by Charterhouse in a textile auction on November 3.

They were both included in the historically important Scottish Exhibition in Glasgow 1911 which had an emphasis on Scottish history and culture. The main centrepiece of the exhibition was the Palace of History which displayed thousands of items loaned by public and private collections across Scotland, including the two samplers being sold by Charterhouse.

They were loaned by the Rev George FA MacNaughton from The Manse, Carsphairn, Kirkcudbrightshire in Dumfries and Galloway. Both samplers still retain their original exhibition labels to the back.

The largest example, estimated at £200-400, pictured above, measures (43 x 20.5cm) and the other, guided at £100-200, measures (19 x 19.5cm), and they come to auction from a direct descendant of Rev MacNaughton.

View these samplers via thesaleroom.com.

2. Salt cellars

This pair of George II silver salt cellars, by Richard Pargeter, London 1735, are inscribed to the undersides Bought at Strawberry Hill, May 6th 1842.

Strawberry Hill, Twickenham, was the home of Horace Walpole (1717-97), son of Sir Robert Walpole (1676-1745). Over a period of 40 years Horace turned the 17th century house into what he called ‘a little Gothic Castle’. It quickly became a famous tourist attraction. When the contents were auctioned in 1842, the sale started on Monday, April 25, and lasted for the following 23 days (Sundays excepted).

The salt cellars (diameter 3½in/9cm, height 2in/5.5cm, approximate weight 14.9oz) were sold on the 11th day of the sale, May 6 1842.

At the Woolley & Wallis Silver & Objects of Vertu sale on October 31 to November 2 they are guided at £3000-5000 and come with a reprint of the auction catalogue, titled A Catalogue of The Classic Contents of Strawberry Hill, Collected by Horace Walpole.

View these silver salt cellars via thesaleroom.com

3. Nutcracker

The first 100 items from an extensive collection of nutcrackers come up for sale at Bamfords of Derby as part of the four-day auction from October 31 to November 3.

Among them is this one dated 1664. Made of metal and 3½in (9.5cm) long, this screw-action example has an estimate of £1000-1500.

View this metal nutcracker via thesaleroom.com

4. Victorian tankard

This large Victorian tankard trophy by Garrard, raised on three dragon feet, with a dragon finial to the lid, is embossed with floral decoration.

Its engraving reads Royal Agricultural Society of England, Presented to William Savours Powell Esq., Eglwys Nunyd Taibach, For the Best Managed Farm in South Wales and Monmouthshire, by Sir Watkin Williams Wynn B.M.P., Presented Cardiff 1872.

Hallmarked RG, London 1871 for R&S Garrard & Co, with a total weight of about 150oz and 17in (43cm) high x 14in (35cm) wide, it is contained in its original Garrard wooden box.

At Lockdales of Ipswich it will be estimated at £3000-5000 in the Fine Sale on November 3-4.

View this Victorian tankard via thesaleroom.com

5. Laura Knight pencil study

One of three works by Laura Knight (1877-1970) in the November 2 sale at Parker Fine Art Auctions in Farnham, this pencil study features Enrico Cecchetti who ran a dance school where Knight made drawings and subsequent prints of dancers.

Measuring 9½ x 14in (24 x 36cm), it is estimated at £200-300. View this Laura Knight drawing via thesaleroom.com