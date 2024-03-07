Frances Allitt





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

The Treasure House Fair is getting a boost in size this summer as exhibitor numbers and space both increase.

Running from June 26-July 2 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, the fair is set to host 70 exhibitors, around 30% more than last year. Newcomers are to include several well-known names such as Philip Mould, Willow Gallery, Maison d’art of Monaco and SJ Shrubsole of New York.

Last year’s inaugural edition hosted around 55 exhibitors. Many return this year: Richard Green, Sydney L Moss, Osborne Samuel and the Parisian gallery Univers du Bronze. According to the fair, 90% of those who stood at the first staging are set to return.

A full exhibitor list is to follow in the coming weeks.

Bigger also this year is the event’s marquee which will measure nearly 3000 square metres, around 30% up on last year’s.

The change is in line with plans on the part of co-founders and directors Harry Van der Hoorn and Thomas Woodham-Smith to make the fair larger but keep numbers manageable.

Woodham-Smith said: “It was extremely encouraging to witness the enthusiasm and passion with which the debut fair was embraced by the trade, collectors and visitors alike.”

The pair launched the event in a matter of months last year after the London summer flagship fair Masterpiece (which they had also helped launch more than a decade earlier) was called off suddenly in January.

This year the Treasure House Fair dates are a week later, and it aligns with the other major London summer art event, London Art Week (June 28-July 5).

A third event, The Eye of the Collector Fair, recently announced a change in time and venue and now takes place at the nearby Garrison Chapel at the Chelsea Barracks from June 26-29, deliberately aligning with Treasure House.