



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) The ‘engraving’ that bidders discovered was a JMW Turner drawing

A somewhat innocuous-looking lot at Hansons (26% buyer’s premium) proved to be anything but as a number of eagle-eyed bidders spotted a JMW Turner drawing.

2) Rare Northwest coast shamanic mask prompts tribal gathering in Royston

A 19th century Native American wolf mask, once used in religious ceremonies on the Northwest coast, emerged from the obscurity of a £50-100 estimate to bring £14,000 at auction in Hertfordshire.

3) Annual auction totals: Dreweatts takes top spot again in an increasingly selective market

Regional firms report that while big buyers remain active the middle level is challenging.

4) New faces at auction houses in the UK and overseas

A new director at a West Sussex firm and expansion in Sheffield are among the latest Movers & Shakers across the world of art and antiques.

5) Sandwich Islands noblewoman sells for 180-times top guide

Portrait of Sandwich Islands noblewoman who visited London on diplomatic tour in 1824 appears in Maryland auction