1) The ‘engraving’ that bidders discovered was a JMW Turner drawing

JMW Turner drawing

Catalogued as an engraving, bidders believed this picture to be an original JMW Turner drawing for a print in Scott’s Essays.

A somewhat innocuous-looking lot at Hansons (26% buyer’s premium) proved to be anything but as a number of eagle-eyed bidders spotted a JMW Turner drawing.

2) Rare Northwest coast shamanic mask prompts tribal gathering in Royston

Wolf mask

Northwest coast shamanic wolf mask, £14,000 at Hansons Ross.

A 19th century Native American wolf mask, once used in religious ceremonies on the Northwest coast, emerged from the obscurity of a £50-100 estimate to bring £14,000 at auction in Hertfordshire.

3) Annual auction totals: Dreweatts takes top spot again in an increasingly selective market

img_10-1.jpg

Among the many strong results in the Robert Kime sale at Dreweatts in October was this English School portrait of a man with pickaxe and a spade in a landscape dated 1601. It was estimated at £10,000-15,000 but sold at £400,000.

Regional firms report that while big buyers remain active the middle level is challenging.

4) New faces at auction houses in the UK and overseas

img_4-2.jpg

New recruits Ewan Morton and Madison-Rose McDonald.

A new director at a West Sussex firm and expansion in Sheffield are among the latest Movers & Shakers across the world of art and antiques.

5) Sandwich Islands noblewoman sells for 180-times top guide

img_32-1.jpg

Liliha, Wife of Bohki, a small early 19th century half-length portrait of a Hawaiian noblewoman sold for $180,000 ($212,400) at Richard Opfer.

Portrait of Sandwich Islands noblewoman who visited London on diplomatic tour in 1824 appears in Maryland auction

