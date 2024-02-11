Most Read.jpg

1) Sotheby’s slashes buyer's fees and sets seller's commission at standard rate

Sotheby’s has announced a major shake-up of its customers’ fees, reducing its buyer’s premium for the first time since it was introduced in 1979 and setting seller's commission at a standard rate.

Sotheby’s saleoom New Bond Street

Sotheby’s has unveiled a significant overhaul to its fee schedules for both buyers and sellers.

2) Third Qing ‘dragon boat’ flask emerges in US

A famille rose porcelain moon flask, possibly made at the imperial kilns for the Qing emperor Jiaqing, took more than 75-times estimate at auction.

Moonflask

The Jaiqing mark moonflask sold for $155,000 (£123,000) at Dixon’s Crumpton Auction.

3) Bag of coins donated to charity shop contained rare 19th century Australian specimen

A bag of coins donated to Oxfam in Orpington, Kent, contained an Australian New South Wales coin dating to 1813 which is valued at up to £7000.

Australian New South Wales Fifteen Pence or Dump

A 19th century Australian New South Wales Fifteen Pence or Dump, estimated at £5000-7000 at Noonans two-day sale of Coins and Historical Medals February 6-7.

4) Harrison Ford’s Star Wars scripts found in his former London flat come to auction

A group of scripts, notes and letters from Hollywood actor Harrison Ford, discovered in a Notting Hill flat he rented, are coming to auction.

Harrison Ford's script

The script used by Hollywood actor Harrison Ford while filming Star Wars in the UK in 1976, showing original title The Adventures of Luke Starkiller. It is estimated at £8000-£12,000 at Excalibur Auctions.

5) Pick of the week: Chippendale’s Brocket Hall suite

A set of six George III giltwood side chairs made by Thomas Chippendale for Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire, sold at Dreweatts neat their top estimate.

Set of six George III giltwood side chairs

The set of six George III giltwood side chairs made by Thomas Chippendale for Brocket Hall, £95,000 at Dreweatts.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period February 1-7, 2024.

