



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Sotheby’s slashes buyer's fees and sets seller's commission at standard rate

Sotheby’s has announced a major shake-up of its customers’ fees, reducing its buyer’s premium for the first time since it was introduced in 1979 and setting seller's commission at a standard rate.

2) Third Qing ‘dragon boat’ flask emerges in US

A famille rose porcelain moon flask, possibly made at the imperial kilns for the Qing emperor Jiaqing, took more than 75-times estimate at auction.

3) Bag of coins donated to charity shop contained rare 19th century Australian specimen

A bag of coins donated to Oxfam in Orpington, Kent, contained an Australian New South Wales coin dating to 1813 which is valued at up to £7000.

4) Harrison Ford’s Star Wars scripts found in his former London flat come to auction

A group of scripts, notes and letters from Hollywood actor Harrison Ford, discovered in a Notting Hill flat he rented, are coming to auction.

5) Pick of the week: Chippendale’s Brocket Hall suite

A set of six George III giltwood side chairs made by Thomas Chippendale for Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire, sold at Dreweatts neat their top estimate.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period February 1-7, 2024.