Laura Chesters





The collection includes an original draft Star Wars script used by Ford (b.1942) when he was in the UK in 1976, when he played Han Solo in the first ever Star Wars film.

The group also includes shooting schedules, a call sheet, letters to Ford and notes in Ford’s own hand. They were consigned to Excalibur Auctions from the family that rented the flat to Ford back in the 1970s.

Star Wars was filmed at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire and Ford was renting a flat in part of a house in Elgin Crescent, Notting Hill. When he left, the family found the items and kept them for more than 50 years.

The family said Ford would hang out with the family in the garden and even attended their son’s first birthday party and added: “Summer 1976 was a great time. He was an ideal tenant! It really was a fun time.”

On leaving the flat Ford left the script behind. It was a revised fourth draft of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, originally titled as it is here, The Adventures of Luke Starkiller as taken from the Journal of the Whills by George Lucas (Saga I) Star Wars (March 15, 1976). The script is incomplete (most pages up to page 88 including the famous “Chasm scene”) and unbound with differing-coloured pages indicating revisions.

Excalibur Auctions’ auctioneer Jonathan Torode said: “Although other copies of this script have come to market previously, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to offer a version with such wonderful provenance and attribution to Harrison Ford.”

The collection will be offered on February 17 at Excalibur Auctions’ Collectors' Cavern Auction.