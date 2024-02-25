



1) Anglo-Saxon coin hoard discovered in Braintree by metal detectorists comes to auction

An impressive group of Anglo-Saxon pennies, found by metal detectorists near Braintree in Essex, will be offered in separate lots at Noonans.

2) Owner of 10 Downing Street visitor book plans sale after dismissing Treasury claim

The owner of a visitor book from 10 Downing Street, during the Margaret Thatcher and John Major era, plans to sell it despite the government saying it is official property.

3) Fascinating backstory of Mouseman furniture owned by same family since new

It is not often that a group of Mouseman furniture comes with a backstory as comprehensive as that being offered at a Buckinghamshire saleroom.

4) Letters: What the trade thinks of the buyer’s premium

Sotheby’s recent decision to lower and simplify its charges sparked a flurry of reaction which led to ATG receiving a bulging postbag.

5) Bidders spot a King James Bible sleeper

The surprise top lot in a recent regional auction was a rather shabby-looking leather-bound volume which most bidders might not have given a second glance.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period February 15-21, 2024.