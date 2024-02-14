Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

The vendor, a former civil servant, said he “rescued” the book from a skip 20 years ago and has the legitimate right to sell it.

However, solicitors acting for the Treasury have since said the book is “Crown record under the Public Records Act 1958” and “came into [the seller’s] possession by error.”

Scheduled to be offered at Chiswick Auctions the sale has been postponed following contact from the Treasury but the vendor – having asked several times for some evidence of the book being registered as a public record - has rejected the government’s ownership claims and wants the sale to go ahead.

The ex-civil servant acquired the book when a carton of what he believed to be empty water-damaged boxes was taken from a skip destined for the incinerator following a flood in the basement of 70 Whitehall. Some years later, he discovered the book. After realising its importance he said he contacted Downing Street on two occasions (in 2017 and 2020) offering to return the book but did not receive a reply.

His current financial circumstances mean he has now decided to sell it.

Valentina Borghi from Chiswick Auctions said: “My client came to own the No 10 Visitors Book purely by accident around the year 2000. For many years he didn’t even know he had it. To his amazement, when preparing for a house move in 2017, he discovered the book neatly wrapped in tissue paper and bubble wrap.

“Having twice had no response from No10, my client has now taken the very difficult decision to put the book up for auction.”

Bound in red morocco and gilt leather with the lettering Prime Minister, 10 Downing Street to the cover, the book contains the signatures of numerous politicians, members of the royal family and world leaders.

Among the signatures are those of the late Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and former prime ministers including Harold Wilson, James Callaghan, Edward Heath, Harold Macmillan who all attended the 250th anniversary of 10 Downing Street on December 4, 1985.

Other signatures include George Bush, François Mitterrand, Helmut Kohl, Mikhail Gorbachev and the then Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The book is estimated at £10,000-15,000 and had been schedule for February 18. Chiswick Auctions said that an new auction date cannot be confirmed until discussions with the Government regarding the ownership issues are settled.