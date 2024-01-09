Alex Capon





Kicking off the new year at the Berkshire saleroom on January 9, the auction offered a wide range of objects from Old Master pictures, English and Dutch delftware as well as fine and decorative furniture.

Born in Argentina, Bronstein grew up and works in the UK. Examples of his drawings, paintings and installations, which tend to focus on architecture and design, are held by numerous institutions including The Metropolitan Museum in New York, Tate Gallery, V&A and the Pompidou in Paris. His painting 'Molly House' is currently on view at Tate Britain as part of its permanent display.

Here we pick out a selection of lots that all drew good interest and sold above estimate.

1. Painted corner cupboard

Among the pieces of furniture of bringing strong competition at Dreweatts was one of Pablo Bronstein’s own creations. This Venetian casino corner cupboard was formed from a 19th century corner cabinet with variegated grey marble with the inscription Pablo Bronstein painted me applied to an inside door.

Painted in bright and clear colours and with the cabinet in good fresh condition (despite some simulation of greater age), it overshot an £800-1200 estimate and sold at £7000.

2. Queen Anne oak bureau

A c.1710 Queen Anne oak bureau was among the lots competed for online and in the room. In good but restored condition, the turned feet were probably 18th or 19th century replacements. It was estimated at £500-800.

Among the underbidders was dealer Paul Martin who had travelled to the saleroom hoping to secure it for his shop, The Table Gallery in Wiltshire. However he was outbid and it was knocked down at £4000.

3. Princely subject

In terms of paintings at the Pablo Bronstein sale, one of the lots drawing the most interest was a depiction of Prince Henry, the son of James VI of Scotland and I of England. Now a largely forgotten figure, Henry died in 1612, shortly before his 19th birthday. Had he lived, he would have become King Henry IX.

The picture at Dreweatts was a large oil on canvas measuring 4ft 6in x 4ft 3in (1.38 x 1.3m). It was made after an original painting by Robert Peake the Elder (c. 1551-1619) now at Parham House, Pulborough, West Sussex, showing Henry on horseback at the age of around 12-14.

Catalogued as ‘manner of Robert Peake’, it was estimated at £800-1200.

Despite being unframed and with extensive craquelure and yellow varnish across the surface, it drew a notable bidding battle before it was knocked down at £10,000.

4. View of Deal Castle

Another picture in demand at the Pablo Bronstein auction was an 18th century view of Deal Castle in Kent. The 14in x 2ft (36 x 61cm) oil on canvas showed figures in the foreground and the Tudor artillery fort to the background with its distinctive structure comprising six round inner and outer bastions.

Catalogued as ‘English school’ and estimated at £600-800, it sold at £2000.

5. George III wall brackets

This pair of George III carved giltwood eagle wall brackets were thought to date from c. c.1760-80. Measuring 16.5in (42cm) high, they were brightly gilded but suffered some minor chips and losses to the gilding and gesso.

Catalogued as ‘in the manner of William Bradshaw’, they surpassed a £1000-1500 pitch and sold at £3800.

6. Regency side cabinet

A Regency rosewood and gilt metal mounted side cabinet from c.1820 with a French marble top and a pair of mirrored doors were another of the lots that attracted attention. With the condition described as ‘fairly untouched’ (a small section of gilt metal moulding was missing from the top of one of the side panels), it surpassed a £800-1200 and sold at £4000.