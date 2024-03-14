Frances Allitt





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

A group of home suppliers and services selected by The House Directory are to stand on the mezzanine of Battersea Evolution where the next fair runs from May 7-12.

The mezzanine, sometimes home to dealers from the main fair, has recently been devoted to separate events running alongside and complementing the Decorative fair, including the London Antique Rug and Textile Art Fair in January and last autumn Tribal Art London.

House Directory LIVE is described as a mini-fair, similarly meant to complement the selection of antiques and art downstairs. It includes a programme of panel talks, workshops and demonstrations.

The Restoration Guide, a book about restorers, craftspeople and reuse, published by The House Directory in collaboration with architectural antiques dealership Salvo, is also launching at the event.

Each event features a special foyer display, with this edition devoted to Arts & Crafts inspired design and antiques. Salvo contributes a piece from a large collection of woodwork from the 1920 Liberty’s building, the London department store.

The pieces, a staircase and panelling, are just part of the array of pieces that Salvo has on offer, usually stored in around 400 packages and covered in ATG no 2604.