Laura Chesters





The January 31 Christie’s sale was led by Knopfler’s 1959 Vintage Gibson Les Paul Standard which sold for £550,000 (£693,000 including buyer’s premium). The price set a new world auction record for the model (against an estimate £300,000-500,000).

Fans and collectors from 61 countries registered to bid and all lots sold.

Some of the proceeds from the sale are going to charity. The British Red Cross, Tusk and Brave Hearts of the North East will share 25% of the total hammer price while 100% of the funds raised from the final lot (a Gibson Les Paul 'Gold Top') are being donated to Teenage Cancer Trust. In addition, Christie’s is contributing a further £50,000 to each of the four charities.