Frances Allitt





London Gallery Weekend, billed as “the biggest gallery weekend in the world,” returns this spring with several changes.

Running from May 31-June 2, the fourth edition of the programme includes 130 galleries across central, south and east London. Each day focuses on a specific area and there is an additional programme of events including performance art.

This year the weekend has several new elements including a partnership with the Government Art Collection, which will acquire one work on display during the weekend. The Art Fund Travel Bursary for Visiting Curators is in place for the third year in a row, while the European Curator Bursary Fund has been enlarged to support travel and accommodation for curators from up to six European institutions to visit London for the event.

Contemporary Visual Arts network Englan (CVAN) is partnering with the weekend for the first time in an advisory capacity, working with the Art Fund to promote links between commercial galleries and institutions. Paula Orrell, national director of CVAN said: “It is challenging for curators to build partnerships when networking is complex, and there are significant financial barriers. More access and open dialogue between the public sector and commercial sector is needed than ever.”

Around 15 galleries are participating for the first time.

Most of the event is geared towards the Contemporary market, though there are some Modern works on offer too. Among the highlights already announced is a new series of paintings by Jacqueline de Jong in dialogue with a group of works from the 1960s at Pippy Houldsworth Gallery, a historic exhibition presenting Lynda Benglis’ sparkle knots and video works at Thomas Dane Gallery, while an exhibition at David Zwirner showcases artist editions from the last 30 years of the gallery Gasworks.

Also participating are Grosvenor Gallery, Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert, and Mazzoleni.