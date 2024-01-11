Tom Derbyshire





However, the example given to E Smith of West Bromwich Albion FC after the team's 1931 triumph clearly meant a lot to more than one bidder when it was offered at Harper Field (18% buyer’s premium) of Stonehouse, Gloucestershire, on January 10.

It made a remarkable £5000 - five times the top estimate.

The 15ct gold medal was engraved to the reverse Winners Football Association Cup 1931 E Smith Asst Secretary, and came in its original fitted leather box embossed in gilt W.B. Albion F.C. 1931.

The medal was being sold with a collection of related ephemera including Football Association dish, pen and badge set in original box, items from the Hundredth Anniversary Banquet, The Story of The Football League 1888-1938, and Albion News.

The final delivered the third out of five West Brom FA Cup wins. The first came in 1888, followed by wins in 1892, 1931, 1954 and most recently in 1968, the club's last major trophy.