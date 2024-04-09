Laura Chesters





Concetto spaziale, La fine di Dio by Fontana (1899-1968) will be offered at Sotheby’s Contemporary evening auction in New York on May 15 with an estimate of $20-30m (£16m-24m).

If it surpasses this estimate it would set a new auction record for the abstract artist.

Fontana’s early 1960s series Concetto spaziale, La fine di Dio, translates as ‘Spatial Concept, The End of God’. The lacerated oval-shaped canvases are said to represent the technological advances of space travel of the era.

This sculpture is one of four created by Fontana in this colour. In 2015 another yellow ovoid canvas came to auction and set the artist’s current record of $29.2m.

The artwork will go on view in Sotheby’s galleries in Milan from April 5-11 and then as part of the preview exhibitions in New York from May 2-15.

It has been consigned from the Howard and Cindy Rachofsky collection, the US collectors focused on post-war European art particularly Italian art, who purchased it in 2003 at auction for $2.3m (a then Fontana record).