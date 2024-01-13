



Sandra Hindman awarded

Sandra Hindman, CEO and founder of Les Enluminures, has been named Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters). The award recognises her contribution to arts and culture in France, an honour received after five decades working in medieval history as a professor, scholar and art dealer.

Born in Chicago, she was a professor at The Johns Hopkins University and later chaired the Department of Art History at Northwestern University. In 1991 she opened Les Enluminures in Paris followed by branches in Chicago and New York. The gallery shows at TEFAF, The Winter Show and Frieze Masters among other events.

The Ephemera Fair

The Ephemera Society of America (ESA) stages its 44th fair from March 16-17 following its annual conference which this year has the theme Conflict/Resolution (March 15). The fair, the country’s largest ephemera event, is staged by Sanford L Smith + Associates at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Connecticut.

More than 50 exhibitors are set to stand including Evie Eysenburg Ephemera, aGatherin’ and Stephen Resnick, all long-time participants.

A strong year reported for Liss Llewellyn

London art dealership Liss Llewellyn reports selling over 30 works to public and institutional collections last year including the UK, US and New Zealand.

Among the highlights was a triptych by Rudolf Sauter titled Never More…!, which was long considered lost. It is now part of the collection of The Wolfsonian-FIU, part of Florida International University.

Liss Llewellyn kicks off the new year with a return to fairs for the first time in several years, standing at London Art Fair (January 17-21).

A new firm for Ray Waterhouse

Ray Waterhouse has started a new firm in New York after he and former business partner Jonathan Dodd parted ways. The two formerly ran the Waterhouse & Dodd dealership in London and New York.

Dodd continues to run Waterhouse & Dodd in London but is focusing on younger and emerging artists and moving away from Modernism. Waterhouse has launched Modern Fine Art in New York and emphasises 20th century and Contemporary works. So far it has held several exhibitions and stood at Art Miami and next appears at Art Palm Beach (January 24-28).

Dates for British Art Fair

British Art Fair (BAF) has announced that its next event runs from September 26-29 this year at Saatchi Gallery. In 2023 it overlapped with LAPADA’s Berkeley Square Fair, which this year has been moved a month later and runs from October 22-27.

BAF will continue to overlap with Northern Antiques Fair (September 2-29) and shortly precedes the Decorative Antiques and Textiles Fair (October 1-6). Run by Gay Hutson, the event’s co-founder, and Will Ramsay, CEO Ramsay Fairs, the fair last year welcomed an estimated 12,000 visitors.

