Laura Chesters





The fair, which takes place from January 17-21 at Business Design Centre, Islington, has partnered with Charleston to launch its initiative titled ‘50 for 50’.

Charleston was the home and studio of painters Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant and was the regular meeting place of radical artists, writers and thinkers known collectively as the Bloomsbury Group. The house is now open to the public.

In 2030 Charleston will celebrate 50 years as a charity/museum and in preparation has made a call for its 50 for 50 initiative. Once it has secured the art and objects it will put them on display alongside some of the most significant pieces from its own collection.

Nathaniel Hepburn, Charleston director, says: “We’re thrilled to be able to launch ‘50 for 50’ at the London Art Fair as this year’s Museum Partner. The hope is that through generous gifts and legacies these important and unique objects will join what is already the largest collection of Bloomsbury group artworks worldwide.

“It’s exciting to be able to showcase never-before-seen artworks at the London Art Fair for the public to discover as part of our exhibition.”

To find out more about 50 for 50, visit www.charleston.org.uk/50-for-50-campaign/