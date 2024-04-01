Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Steiff teddy bear

The first owner of this early 20th century Steiff centre seam cinnamon plush teddy bear was Miss Joan Mary Shelmadine (1899-1994). A published author who wrote a history of Woodstock, Oxfordshire, she was also the founder of The Samson Press.

The 18in (45cm) bruin comes for sale at Swan Fine Art in Tetsworth on April 3 with a guide of £2000-4000.

2. Rare First Sikh War publication

This rare publication from the time of the First Sikh War (1845-46) is titled Inscriptions on the Seikh Guns Captured by the Army of the Sutledge.

It features 64 hand-coloured lithographed plates depicting the decorative patterns and Persian inscriptions, copied from guns manufactured between 1801-39 at the instigation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Housed in detached morocco boards with gilt lettering, it is expected to sell for £4000-6000 at The Library Sale at Cheffins in Cambridge on April 4.

Symbols of Sikh military power, the majority of the 256 guns that were captured during the conflict were melted down. However, a few of the most ornate pieces were sent to Britain and are still present in collections held by the Royal Arsenal, the Royal Hospital and Dover Castle.

3. Player’s Navy Cut logo

The Player’s Navy Cut logo, used for over half a century, was based on the painting Head of a Soldier by Arthur David McCormick (1860-1943).

That was believed to depict one Thomas Huntley Wood, who served 21 years in the Royal Navy in the 19th century. The image was known as ‘Hero’ because of the name on his hat band. The two ships behind him are thought to be HMS Britannia and HMS Dreadnought or possibly HMS Hero.

This original piece of artwork was created in the early 20th century during a packaging redesign for Player’s Navy Cut cigarettes. Hand painted by artists at Mardon, Son & Hall in Bristol, it measures approximately 12 x 16in (30 x 42cm). It carries a guide of £800-1200 as part of a selection of original cigarette card artwork offered by Auctioneum in Bristol on April 3.

4. WG Grace print

A lifetime collection of cricket memorabilia is being sold by Charterhouse in Sherborne in the April 4 specialist Sporting Auction. It was amassed over many decades by the late Harry Brewer of Nether Compton, a well-known and keen sportsman, but with cricket as his main passion.

The collection, which is all being sold without reserve, includes pottery figures, pictures, balls, bails and an extensive library of specialist cricket books including a complete run of Wisden Cricketers Almanacks from 1864-2021.

Pictured here is a Vanity Fair print of WG Grace, estimate £60-100.

5. Forbidden Planet poster

The sale of Original Vintage Film Posters at Spink in London on April 5 includes this 1956 US printing for sci-fi classic Forbidden Planet. The film, based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest, was notable for introducing cinema goers to Robby the Robot who takes centre stage in the 22in x 2ft 2in (56 x 71cm) poster.

Estimate £4000-6000.

6. Poole Pottery bird plate

Dorset auction house Cottees offers 270 lots of Poole Pottery on April 6. Estimated at £200-300, this rare Carter Stabler Adams era dish is decorated with the Cocky Ollie Bird.

7. Scottish brooch

This 18th century Scottish silver annular form plaid brooch (pictured above) is worked to one side with niello Celtic motifs and inscribed to the reverse with two sets of initials and the date 1780.

It has expectations of £600-800 as part of a timed online sale at Huntly Auctions in Keith, Moray, that closes on April 7.

