Laura Chesters





Aimee Bailey, 46, and Craig Bailey, 53, were convicted at Leicester Crown Court after changing their plea to guilty on November 6. Their sentence was handed down the next day.

The case came to court following an investigation by Leicestershire County Council’s Trading Standards service.

The judge sentenced them each to 21 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, and imposed a community punishment order which means both need to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work in the community. The court heard in mitigation that Craig Bailey had no previous convictions, and that Aimee Bailey is of good character and has a steady income.

They were also ordered to pay compensation to the seven victims totalling £40,850. (£20,425 to pay each) and prosecution costs of £40,000 to be paid within three years (£20,000 each).

Leicestershire County Council’s Trading Standards service prosecuted the Baileys for fraud, after analysis of items of pottery they had sold to seven victims “showed that all had been altered to appear more valuable than they were”.

The pair purchased common, lower-priced Cornishware pottery storage jars but altered the wording and then sold them as rarer pieces. The online business operated from their home in Lubenham near Market Harborough.

The court heard in one case Craig Bailey bought a jar marked ‘sago’ from eBay for £29.99. The label on the jar was altered to the much rarer ‘walnuts’ and then sold by Aimee Bailey for £400.

Facebook group

Most of the sales were conducted through a Facebook group for collectors of Cornishware, whose members were told by Aimee and Craig Bailey that they had managed to acquire so many rare pots from a reclusive collector in Yorkshire.

Members of the group became suspicious and contacted Leicestershire Trading Standards, which launched an investigation by purchasing a pot from the Baileys and then comparing it with a pot bought by one of the victims and a genuine Cornishware item sourced directly from the manufacturer.

The pots were all sent for expert analysis, which showed that the pots sold by the Baileys had been tampered with.

In all, it was discovered that the Baileys had acquired a total of £40,000 from seven victims for items which were worth considerably less.

Scam

Gary Connors, head of Leicestershire Trading Standards Service, said: “This fraud was organised and repeated with the sole intention of making a substantial profit on every sale.

"The defendants proactively engaged online with collectors of Cornishware to scam them into buying fakes. This form of fraud can be challenging in terms of gathering sufficient evidence to bring prosecution.

"This case sends a clear message to those that seek to commit fraud within a niche trading sector; you are not ‘under the radar’, we will investigate and prosecute any form of fraudulent trading that seeks to undermine a sector that by its nature is reliant on truthful trading practices."

The judge granted a forfeiture order for the pottery in the possession of Leicestershire Trading Standards, including items seized from the home of the Baileys and the items sold to the victims.

