



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) BBC show Fake or Fortune investigates Elisabeth Frink sculpture found at a car boot sale

With the help from the team of BBC show Fake or Fortune?, a lump of metal found at a car boot sale has been proved to be by sculptor Dame Elisabeth Frink valued at around £60,000.

2) Peter Hone's collection comes to auction in Cornwall but is on view in his Notting Hill home

Fancy a chance to view a treasure trove of classical friezes, Grand Tour discoveries, textiles and drawings in an ornate Notting Hill home?

3) A lawyer writes: Stolen items – it’s wise to know your limitations

Ownership claims can rest on a six-year restriction and proving good faith.

4) Rediscovered Tipu Sultan swords from Cornwall’s Port Eliot to be auctioned at Christie’s

Two previously unrecorded Tipu Sultan swords have been consigned to Christie’s from descendants of Charles, 1st Marquess Cornwallis (1738-1805) who live at stately home Port Eliot in Cornwall.

5) George I side table stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a George I giltwood side table that made over 13 times estimate at Lots Road Auctions in Chelsea.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period September 21-27, 2023.