Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Now is the chance. And not only can you view this collection, the items are coming to auction. Collector and dealer Peter Hone is selling more than 335 lots from his home with the help of Cornish auction house Lay’s (following a previous sale at Christie’s in 2016).

The logistics of the Lay’s sale are unorthodox: rather than remove any of the lots from his flat, viewings will take place in situ with the owner in residence to charm and entertain his visitors.

Hone is one of London’s great characters and well known for managing Lord Jacob Rothschild’s architectural antiques shop in Little Venice where he became a master-plaster-caster.

Viewings run from October 3-10 with 45-minute slots available via Lay’s website.

The auction will take place in Lay’s Penzance saleroom on October 12 with bidders able to bid online, via the telephone and in person, as usual.

Among the lots are: