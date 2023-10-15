



1) Unrecorded Canaletto pair to headline Christie’s Old Master series

A pair of ‘prime location’ Venetian scenes by the great Giovanni Antonio Canal, known as Canaletto (1697-1768), will lead Christie’s Old Master sale in London on December 7.

2) Auction of Robert Kime collection takes more than £7m

The sale of the collection of dealer and ‘titan of design’ Robert Kime drew a flurry of interest at Dreweatts, raising more than £7.6m hammer across three days.

3) Preparatory sketch for Raphael’s ‘ambitious project’ emerges in Vienna

A study of a horse and rider billed as a late work by Raphael (1483-1520) is being offered at auction in Austria.

4) Plea to trace stolen jewellery and a watch from Suffolk

Police in Suffolk have appealed for help to trace antique jewellery stolen from a shop in Beccles.

5) Museum buys Suffragette hunger strike medal after successful fundraising campaign

Glasgow Women’s Library has bought a hunger strike medal at auction at Bonhams after more than 500 people donated to help secure the piece of suffragette history.

