1) Unrecorded Canaletto pair to headline Christie’s Old Master series

A pair of ‘prime location’ Venetian scenes by the great Giovanni Antonio Canal, known as Canaletto (1697-1768), will lead Christie’s Old Master sale in London on December 7.

Canaletto painting of Grand Canal
Canaletto painting of the Doge’s Palace

2) Auction of Robert Kime collection takes more than £7m

The sale of the collection of dealer and ‘titan of design’ Robert Kime drew a flurry of interest at Dreweatts, raising more than £7.6m hammer across three days.

English School portrait

English School portrait of a man with pickaxe and spade, dated 1601, sold for £400,000 at Dreweatts’ Robert Kime auction.

3) Preparatory sketch for Raphael’s ‘ambitious project’ emerges in Vienna

A study of a horse and rider billed as a late work by Raphael (1483-1520) is being offered at auction in Austria.

Study for the Battle of the Milvian Bridge

Study for the Battle of the Milvian Bridge, a drawing catalogued as by Raphael, estimated €400,000-600,000 at Dorotheum.

Image copyright: Dorotheum

4) Plea to trace stolen jewellery and a watch from Suffolk

Police in Suffolk have appealed for help to trace antique jewellery stolen from a shop in Beccles.

Jewellery

One of the jewellery cabinets in the shop in Beccles that was burgled.

5) Museum buys Suffragette hunger strike medal after successful fundraising campaign

Glasgow Women’s Library has bought a hunger strike medal at auction at Bonhams after more than 500 people donated to help secure the piece of suffragette history.

Hunger strike medal

The hunger strike medal of Maud Joachim.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period October 5-11, 2023.

