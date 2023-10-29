



1) Pair of chairs record toppled twice in same Rothschild sale

The auction record for a pair of chairs was broken twice as part of Christie’s Rothschild family auction series in New York.

2) Plea to find Meiji period Japanese bronze stolen from Hampshire auction house

A Japanese bronze, estimated at £50,000-60,000, has been stolen from Hannam’s Auctioneers in Hampshire.

3) Table that’s worth Moore thanks to probable Georgian maker

This George I giltwood side table offered by Lots Road Auctions is one of a group typically attributed to James Moore.

4) New hires and salerooms – a round up of Movers and Shakers around the UK

The latest jobs news across the world of art and antiques including Modern British art specialist André Zlattinger rejoining Sotheby’s after 13 years at rivals Christie’s.

5) Christie’s auction star Jussi Pylkkänen to leave after 38 years

Jussi Pylkkänen, Christie’s global president, plans to step down at the end of the year to work as an independent art advisor.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period October 19-25, 2023.