Laura Chesters





The theft occurred in the firm’s saleroom in Selborne around 10pm on October 16.

The auction house said three men were involved in the break-in and that it “was obviously pre-planned because they were in and out within 60 seconds” and knew exactly what to take.

Only the bronze was stolen and the theft was reported to Hampshire Police when the force responded to the action house’s alarm system.

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Police by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 44230424509 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the online form at: crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Hannam's is offering a £5000 reward for information leading to the safe return of the hawk.

The Meiji period bronze hawk on stand koro (incense burner) was consigned to Hannam’s for auction.

The underside of the tail feathers are signed Mori Yukiasu within a silver seal, accompanied by the factory seal of the Maruki company. The upper feathers on the bronze are formed as a pierced copper lid over a silver lined interior (for burning incense).