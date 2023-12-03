



1) ATG letter: Why should I have to stump up a four-figure deposit just to bid?

Our correspondent was asked to make a deposit of several thousand pounds in order to bid on a lot estimated at just £150-300.

2) Painting stolen in US recovered in UK after missing for 60 years

A painting by post-impressionist artist Edouard-Leon Cortés (1882-1969) has been recovered after being stolen in the US sometime in the 1950s-60s.

3) Rediscovery: George III giltwood open armchairs make six-figure sum at US auction

A pair of 18th century English chairs, similar to Spencer House examples, probably came from an Oxfordshire stately home.

4) Rare Dutch Baroque panel stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a 17th century engraved mother-of-pearl, bone and hardstone inlaid slate panel that more than doubled estimate at a single-owner sale.

5) Pick of the week: Short production window is key to typewriter’s rarity

A rare typewriter took nearly four-times estimate at Exeter auction.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period November 23-29, 2023.