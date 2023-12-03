Most Read.jpg

1) ATG letter: Why should I have to stump up a four-figure deposit just to bid?

Our correspondent was asked to make a deposit of several thousand pounds in order to bid on a lot estimated at just £150-300.

2) Painting stolen in US recovered in UK after missing for 60 years

A painting by post-impressionist artist Edouard-Leon Cortés (1882-1969) has been recovered after being stolen in the US sometime in the 1950s-60s.

The recovered Edouard-Leon Cortés Flower Market Madeleine.

3) Rediscovery: George III giltwood open armchairs make six-figure sum at US auction

A pair of 18th century English chairs, similar to Spencer House examples, probably came from an Oxfordshire stately home.

One of a pair of George III giltwood armchairs, $120,000 (£100,000) at Brunk.

4) Rare Dutch Baroque panel stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a 17th century engraved mother-of-pearl, bone and hardstone inlaid slate panel that more than doubled estimate at a single-owner sale.

Dutch Baroque engraved mother-of-pearl, bone and hardstone inlaid slate panel by Dirck Van Rijswijck, £40,000 at Bonhams.

5) Pick of the week: Short production window is key to typewriter’s rarity

A rare typewriter took nearly four-times estimate at Exeter auction.

Waverley typewriter, £23,000 at Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood.

