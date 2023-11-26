



1) Warning for Cornishware collectors following ‘fakes’ convictions

Vintage Cornishware collectors and dealers have been warned to be aware of possible fakes on the market following the conviction of a couple for fraud.

2) Dealer says stumpwork panel ‘of outstanding cultural significance’

A dealer who bought a piece of 17th century stumpwork at the Robert Kime sale believes it may hold more significance for the history of race and gender than initially understood.

3) Australian library buys ‘convict artist’ portrait

A portrait miniature previously bought on eBay has been knocked down at an Australian auction for 30-times more than the original price.

4) ‘Secret’ Nelson bronze brings £185,000 at auction

A secret copy of a full-length bronze of Lord Nelson, sculpted by the sixth child of Queen Victoria, was the top lot in maritime specialist Charles Miller’s latest auction.

5) Robert De Niro’s ‘Godfather’ suit stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a suit worn by Robert De Niro in a famous scene from ‘The Godfather Part II’ that more than doubled estimate.