1) New auction premises and latest hires – a round-up of the latest art and antiques moves

Harper Field and Bamfords’ new salerooms featured among the recent updates.

Harper Field

Rugby star Billy Twelvetrees of Gloucester Rugby joined the Harper Field party. He is pictured here (left) on the rostrum with jewellery specialist Alexandra Bowkett, Nick Bowkett and watches and firearms specialist Stuart Maule.

2) JMW Turner view of Finchley is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £300, our pick of items coming up at auction included a view of a house in Finchley, London by JMW Turner.

Finchley watercolour by JMW Turner

Charles Monro's House at Finchley, a watercolour by JMW Turner, estimated at £30,000-50,000 at Ewbank’s.

3) Top-selling Japanese cloisonné vase stars in our pick of five auction highlights

Our weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a fine example of Meiji cloisonné by Namikawa Yasuyuki that made over three times estimate in West Sussex.

Meiji cloisonne vase by Namikawa Yasuyuki

Meiji cloisonné vase by Namikawa Yasuyuki, £13,000 at Tooveys,

4) Gustav Klimt portrait at Sotheby’s could set record for a painting sold in Europe

One of only a small number of portraits by Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) still in private hands will be offered at Sotheby’s in London this summer.

Dame mit Fächer (Lady with a Fan) by Gustav Klimt

Dame mit Fächer (Lady with a Fan) has the highest estimate for any work ever offered at an auction in Europe.

5) Letter by Marat murderer Corday bought by Normandy institutions

A letter of justification by the woman who assassinated the French Revolutionary journalist and politician Jean-Paul Marat has been bought by a group of Normandy institutions at auction.

img_5-1.jpg

A manuscript letter written by Charlotte Corday to the French people which she took with her when she set out to assassinate Marat, €215,000 (£182,750) at Osenat.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period June 15-21, 2023.

