



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) New auction premises and latest hires – a round-up of the latest art and antiques moves

Harper Field and Bamfords’ new salerooms featured among the recent updates.

2) JMW Turner view of Finchley is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £300, our pick of items coming up at auction included a view of a house in Finchley, London by JMW Turner.

3) Top-selling Japanese cloisonné vase stars in our pick of five auction highlights

Our weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a fine example of Meiji cloisonné by Namikawa Yasuyuki that made over three times estimate in West Sussex.

4) Gustav Klimt portrait at Sotheby’s could set record for a painting sold in Europe

One of only a small number of portraits by Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) still in private hands will be offered at Sotheby’s in London this summer.

5) Letter by Marat murderer Corday bought by Normandy institutions

A letter of justification by the woman who assassinated the French Revolutionary journalist and politician Jean-Paul Marat has been bought by a group of Normandy institutions at auction.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period June 15-21, 2023.