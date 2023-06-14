Laura Chesters, Anne Crane





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Charlotte Corday laid out her reasons for her actions on July 13, 1793, when (add) she entered Marat’s house and stabbed him through the heart while he was taking a medicinal bath.

Corday, just 24, was arrested, immediately imprisoned, tried, convicted and guillotined just four days later.

Titled ‘Address to French friends of law and peace’, was a justification of her act of assassination and was discovered folded and pinned inside her bodice when she was searched at the prison de l’Abbaye.

The scene of her crime was memorably depicted by Jacques-Louis David in his painting The Death of Marat.

Political rival

Corday was a political rival, a Girondin from Caen, Normandy. She believed the revolution was in jeopardy due to the radical actions of the Jacobins, the political group that Marat belonged to. She blamed Marat for the deaths during the September Massacres of 1792.

The letter has a long provenance back to an auction in 1834 when it belonged to the Lyon historian François-Nicolas Cochard and has made several subsequent appearances under the hammer.

Estimated at €80,000-100,000, it was hammered down at €215,000 (€270,900 including buyer’s premium) at Osenat in Versailles on June 11.

It was bought by the directorate of Heritage and Culture of Normandy for its headquarters in the former Abbaye aux Dames in the city of Caen.