1) Dealer calls on trade and public to aid recovery of stolen Asian art

JAN Fine Art has asked that the art and antiques trade be aware of two thefts made at its Kensington Church Street, London, premises.

2) Plea to help trace missing necklaces

The antiques and jewellery trade are being asked to look out for a necklace lost by actress and author Dame Sheila Hancock and a locket stolen from a 91-year-old woman.

3) Huge archive of slides takes 40 times the top estimate

Anyone sitting through a slideshow of images from an extraordinary photograph collection of Indian, south-east Asian, and Middle Eastern subjects sold in a US auction could be there for a long time.

4) Rare medieval seal matrix bought at auction returns home after 500 years

A rare medieval seal matrix that was found by a metal detectorist in a field and offered at auction will now go on display at its original home.

5) Stunning Suzanne Belperron brooch stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a diamond flower brooch by Suzanne Belperron (1900-83) that made over five times estimate in Yorkshire.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period July 27-August 2, 2023.