Frances Allitt





On Saturday, July 22 a person entered the shop during opening hours and removed a Chinese 19th century spinach green jade censer from a glass cabinet as well as a Japanese Meiji period bronze model of a mouse with a nut, which was displayed on a stand.

CCTV in the gallery records a man placing the mouse with its stand into his jacket pocket and, followed by the censer as he left the shop.

Yesterday, according to Kikue Shimizu of JAN Fine Art, the same person attempted to take items from a different shop on Kensington Church Street and was arrested. However the stolen items have not been found.

Anyone with information should contact the Met Police by calling 101 quoting incident reference number 5613656/23 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.