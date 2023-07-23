



1) Looted 8th century stone goddesses found in English garden to return to India

Two stone idols taken from a temple in India more than 40 years ago are to be returned after being recovered in the UK.

2) That’s the Wade to go: rare figure sets auction record for pottery factory

A new auction record for the Wade factory was set by Potteries Auctions in Stoke-on-Trent when this monumental 3ft 10in (1.15m) high figure made for the 1951 Festival of Britain sold at £4200.

3) Obituary of clock dealer Jonathan Carter (1964-2023)

From clothing career to clock dealer brilliance, Jonathan Carter specialised in the golden age of English clockmaking and set up the leading firm Carter-Marsh.

4) Mason's ironstone ceramics star in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes two Mason's ironstone ceramics taking 10 times estimate.

5) UK buyers sought for Giacometti bronze chandelier and 18th-century botanical drawings

A Giacometti chandelier and botanical drawings which helped develop Kew Gardens have been blocked from export in the hope a UK institution will raise funding.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period July 13-19, 2023.