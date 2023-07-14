Roland Arkell





1. Mason's ironstone stilton dish and wine coolers

Is Mason's ironstone going through a collecting Renaissance? The famous red, gold and blue-decorated 'Patent Ironstone China' first made by Charles James Mason in 1813 and a factory staple throughout the 19th century, was the peak of collecting fashion in the 1980s and 90s but has fallen away in the 21st century. The classic ‘hydra’ jugs in particular now bring very modest sums.

There are, however, still collectors prepared to pay for rarities from the first period of production.

Two fine lots made multi-estimate sums at regional auctions in July. Offered at Gorringe’s in Lewes on July 3 was a stilton cheese bell c.1820 standing an imposing 18in (46cm) high and decorated with a simple Inari style design (pictured top). The base has a pair of stylised dragon handles decorated in green and yellow. It’s a rare form but as recently as 2021 on sold for around £500. The example, guided at 150-200, took £3600.

Less than a fortnight later, a pair of slightly later 19th century Masons ironstone wine coolers was offered by Bishop & Miller of Glandford, near Holt. The 10in (25cm) high duo was part of the contents of Ubbeston Hall Farm in Halesworth, Suffolk offered for sale on July 12. Guided at £200-300, they took £3100.

2. William Beckford's Meissen porcelain jug

The celebrated art collector, connoisseur and gentleman architect, William Beckford is best remembered for his extraordinary Fonthill Abbey, designed in collaboration with the architect James Wyatt. Just occasionally do some of the many objects used to decorate this Gothic fantasy come for sale. An extraordinary Regency milk jug came for sale at Christie’s on July 7 as part of the Bayreuth collection of English silver and gold boxes on July 7. This very fine assemblage had been pieced together by an oil executive who, around 20 years ago, was a strong buyer in the market for typically small-scale objects from the early Georgian to the late Victorian period.

It combines a turquoise glazed Meissen porcelain jug made in Dresden c.1740 with silver gilt mounts by James Aldridge of London in 1816. Aldridge made the majority of the mounts for Beckford’s porcelain collection. The design of this flamboyant mount, that is applied with the Hamilton cinquefoil and the Beckford Latimer cross, is derived from one of the many 16th and 17th century nautilus cups Beckford owned.

The jug, last sold at Sotheby’s in 1994 as part of the collection of Sir Michael Sobell, had an estimate of £8000-12,000 and made £13,000.

3. Bloomsbury Group painting

The Mantelpiece, painted by Bloomsbury artist Duncan Grant (1885-1978) in 1929, was formerly part of the collection of the writer Sir Hugh Walpole (1884-1941), an eager collector of Grant’s work. Executed in a swift and spontaneous manner, the still life subject is a familiar one from this period with this canvas probably painted in London or at Vanessa Bell's house in Cassis.

The painting, that was exhibited at The Leicester Galleries, `Exhibition of the Collection of the late Sir Hugh Walpole, in 1945, measures an accessible 13 x 17in (32 x 42cm). It had an estimate of £8000-10,000 at Lawrences of Crewkerne on July 10 and took £9000. The auctioneers said it was in flawless condition and presented in a period frame.

4. Roman marble bust

The sale at Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood in Exeter on July 11-12 included this ancient 12in (31cm) white marble bust of a youthful Ares. It is thought to be a 2nd century Roman copy after the classical Greek original by Alcamenes. Ares is portrayed looking straight ahead, his spectacular helmet modelled in relief with gryphons and confronting panthers. It was estimated at a modest £2000-4000 but did rather better, selling at £40,000.

5. Regency emerald and diamond brooch

The sale of Fine Jewellery, Silver, Watches and Objects of Vertu sale at Dreweatts in Newbury on July 12 included this handsome Regency emerald and diamond brooch with a royal provenance. It was offered for sale with a report from Gemmological Certification Services stating that the central squared cushion cut Columbian stone weighs around 2.47 carats and shows some evidence of minor to moderate clarity enhancement. Estimated at £12,000-15,000, it took £22,000.

Dated to c.1815, it comes in a contemporary fitted ebony box with a gold top engraved with the inscription: This broach belonged to Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Augusta, Obt 6 Nov 1817 at 22, & on her lamented demise, was the kind and valued gift of Her Consort, Prince Leopold of Saxe Coburg to Mary Anne John Thynne, one of HRHs ladies of the bedchamber. Princess Charlotte Augusta 1796-1817 was the only child of the Prince of Wales and Caroline of Brunswick and at the time of her death in childbirth, the heir presumptive to the British throne.

After the death of Princess Charlotte, Mary Anne Master, the third daughter of Thomas Master, the MP for Cirencester, became Lady of the Bedchamber to Princess Sophia. In 1838 her husband inherited the title 3rd Baron Carteret of Hawnes, and she became Baroness Carteret.