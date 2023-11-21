Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

The inaugural event in June 2023 followed the news that Masterpiece London would no longer go ahead.

Next year will take place a week later than before, on June 27-July 2.

Co-founders Harry Van der Hoorn and Thomas Woodham-Smith want to keep the fair at a “manageable size” but will extend the tent structure next year to lengthen the existing aisles to allow for new exhibitors.

Last year it had around 55 exhibitors. It will continue to focus on art and antiques from ancient to modern with aspects of contemporary, jewellery, design, ceramics, art, sculpture and photography.

The Treasure House Fair's advisory committee comprises ­Simon Phillips of Ronald Phillips, Katherine Purcell of Wartski, Jonathan Green of Richard Green, Peter Osborne of Osborne Samuel, Lewis Smith of Koopman Rare Art, Adrian Sassoon of Adrian Sassoon and Edward Horswell of Sladmore Gallery.

Co-founder and director Thomas Woodham-Smith said: “It still seems remarkable – to us, almost unbelievable – that we dreamt up and delivered The Treasure House Fair in just four months.”

The co-founders have highlighted the green credentials including the design of the structure which halved the building time and reduced nail usage in the construction by 95% and carpets made with recycled material which can be reused.

Harry Van der Hoorn added: “I spent a lot of time thinking about how to design a more sustainable art fair during lockdown. All the seemingly small changes we are making can add up into something much more environmentally friendly. I was very pleased with the results and I am looking forward to fine tuning the innovations for next year’s event.”