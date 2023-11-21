Laura Chesters





While sales remain below pre-pandemic levels ($12.2bn in 2019), they amounted to a healthy $11.9bn (£9.7bn) in 2022, said the report produced for the British Art Market Federation by Dr Clare McAndrew’s Art Economics.

Aggregate sales in the UK have been steadily recovering since the pandemic and the market retained its position as one of the largest global hubs for trading art.

The UK’s latest share is well below its high point of 34% in 2008. However, the market remains significantly larger than the EU art market as a whole, which accounted for 12% of global sales in 2022.

The US continues to dominate with a share of 45% in 2022.

Cross border trade

This latest report found that the “disruption to UK/EU trade brought about by Brexit caused a deterioration in the UK’s global position, and despite some recovery in the last two years, it has continued to lose share”.

It highlighted the importance of cross-border trade and said: “London’s significance as an art market hub is not built on sourcing business locally but on the flow of works of art in and out of London.

“There is strong empirical evidence that imports of art and antiques are highly correlated with the growth of the art market.”

The three largest markets - the US, UK and China – still account for the majority of sales by value (80% in 2022, on par with 2016). But, according to the report, the gap between the US and its main competitors has substantially widened. The EU’s market share has remained static at 12%.

The report concludes: “There are no doubt many reasons for the dominance of the US and for the relatively sluggish performance of Europe as a whole, but the ability to attract international buyers and sellers is likely to be key. The decline in cross-border trade indicates that the UK risks losing the battle to attract worldwide sales at the highest level of values.”

Economic benefits

The report also highlighted the benefits to the UK’s economy of a successful art market.

For example, more than 7800 businesses operate directly within the art market, directly supporting over 45,520 jobs.

The annual expenditure by the art trade in the UK on ancillary services and products amounted to $3.2bn (£2.6bn) in 2022, with approximately 37,900 jobs attributed as being supported by the art trade in ancillary services. It is estimated the art market contributed close to £1.6bn to the economy in taxes in 2022.

The last study of the British art market conducted by Arts Economics was published in 2017.