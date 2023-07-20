Laura Chesters





Tara's Hall Antiques, run by two jewellery dealers, had been attending Adams Antiques Fairs’ ‘Horti’ event at the Royal Horticultural Halls in Victoria on July 16. Following the fair, at around 5pm, one of the dealers was loading her car in nearby Greycoat Street and set off on her way home to Norfolk.

However a bag of jewellery – containing hundreds of items – is now missing. The dealers and police are now searching CCTV footage in the area to try to find out how it was taken.

Tara's Hall Antiques is pleading for fellow dealers to be aware and contact the police if they are offered any jewellery that might match the descriptions of the missing items.

For a full list of the missing jewellery contact Tara's Hall Antiques, but below is a selection of some of the stolen items.

Anyone with information should contact the Met police by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 6551111 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

This latest incident follows a spate of jewellery thefts in recent weeks, reported in ATG no 2599 and 2600.