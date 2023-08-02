Laura Chesters





Kime's (1946-2022) fascination with objects grew from his childhood and he began selling antiques while studying medieval history as an undergraduate at Oxford. His passion and broad knowledge encompassed Middle Eastern art, including textiles and antiquities, European antiquities and works of art and ceramics, as well as modern art.

The three-day auction at Dreweatts, titled Robert Kime: The Personal Collection, which will take place on October 4-6 with more than 750 lots ranging in value from £30-100,000 and could total more than £1.5m.

The collection includes items from both his homes in London and Provence.

Day one includes items from Kime’s Warwick Square home followed by his collection from his Provencal house known as ‘La Gonette’. The third day will contain a variety of the more decorative items from both locations.

Will Richards, deputy chairman of Dreweatts, said: “Robert was a widely admired and greatly respected figure in the art and design world. He was foremost a collector, driven by an innate curiosity, combined with a deep academic knowledge.

"Robert loved to travel and his collection of treasured objects reflects a lifetime of looking, engaging and gathering – from classical antiquities to Chinese porcelain, from Indian textiles to Eric Ravilious. Each layered with a story or circumstance and together they paint a portrait of an inspirational man remembered with great affection across generations.”

Separately Robert Kime’s interior design business continues and is run from a shop in Ebury Street, London and a head office in Marlborough, Wiltshire by apppointment only.

robertkime.com

Read more about the Robert Kime sale via Dreweatts.