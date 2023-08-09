Laura Chesters





Volvo will no longer sell its estate or saloon cars in Britain, instead only selling SUVs and electric cars.

Antiques dealers have many fond memories of these vehicles, owing to its roomy boot and reliability.

The first Volvo estate, the Volvo Duett, was launched in 1953 with a number of models to follow.

By 1974, the archetypal Volvo estate car, the 245, was launched. It remained in production for almost 20 years until 1993.

The 1980s marked the launch of the 245 Turbo edition, the world’s first estate car with a turbo engine.

Volvo has sold more than six million estates worldwide, representing around a third of the total number of Volvos sold since the company’s foundation in 1927.

Sometimes called ‘the workhorse of the trade’, adverts featuring the vehicle once appeared regularly on the pages of Antiques Trade Gazette.

We would love to pay tribute to this legendary car. Please send us your memories and photos of the ‘antiques king of the road’.

Email your stories/images to: editorial@antiquestradegazette.com